Province creating up to 30 new child care spaces in Sheshatshiu

News October 25th, 2026

The Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is adding more child care spaces in Sheshatshiu, which will help increase access to affordable child care for families in the region.

Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation has been approved for up to 30 new child care spaces as part of the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement, a federal-provincial agreement that funds access to affordable child care. Approximately $658,000 in funding will be allocated to this project for renovations to the current facility and expansion of spaces at Shakastueu Pishum Centre.

Applicants approved for child care spaces are required to meet criteria such as their ability to:

Meet the demand for families with infants and toddlers.

Provide economic benefits by enabling parents to enter or remain in the workforce.

Help children and families who often face barriers to child care services.

Demonstrate they have made progress in opening soon.

Target underserved regions or populations.

Operate as a not-for-profit centre.

The approvals are the department’s next step in improving access to affordable child care.

The department continues to work with the other applicants interested in creating or adding child care spaces to ensure that they meet all necessary requirements associated with licensing, such as ensuring proper certifications, vulnerability sector checks, and criminal record checks are completed for staff, and providing documentation of sample menus, proof of insurance, and occupancy permits.

The new spaces are in addition to more than 470 new child care spaces created since October 2025.

Parents and guardians requiring child care services are encouraged to register on MyGovNL’s Early Learning Gateway, which connects regulated child care service providers with parents and guardians who need child care through a digital waitlist.

Registered parents and guardians will be notified of updated child care space availability.