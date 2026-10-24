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Stephenville Crossing town clerk-manager receives Derrick Bragg Leadership Award

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Yvonne Young, town clerk-manager of Stephenville Crossing, has received the 2026 Derrick Bragg Leadership Award in recognition of more than 47 years of service to her community.

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Barry Petten recently presented the award during the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Fall Forum in Corner Brook.

Young was recognized for her leadership, advocacy, mentorship and lasting contributions to municipal administration. She is the second recipient of the annual award, which honours municipal administrators who demonstrate excellence in their field.

The award was established in memory of Derrick Bragg, a former Greenspond town clerk-manager, president of the Professional Municipal Administrators of Newfoundland and Labrador and provincial cabinet minister who was dedicated to sustaining rural communities.

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