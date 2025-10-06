Nain RCMP investigates break and enter to the Atsanik Hotel, seeks public’s assistance

News October 6th, 2025

Nain RCMP is investigating a break and enter that occurred at the Atsanik Hotel during the early morning hours of Sept. 21.

On Sept. 22, police responded to a report of a commercial break and enter that had been committed the day prior at the Atsanik Hotel on Sandbanks Road in Nain.

Early Monday Sept. 21, at approximately 5:00 a.m., an individual gained entry inside the hotel. Once inside, the suspect — who was wearing a face covering — attempted to gain further entry into multiple doorways. Although nothing appeared to be taken, the suspect caused notable damages.

The suspect was seen on video surveillance wearing black pants, a dark blue jacket, black hat, a pair of off-white work gloves and wearing a black Nunatsiavut backpack.

The investigation is continuing.