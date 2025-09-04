N.L. Hydro CEO defends Churchill Falls MOU while ‘Group of 9’ critics raise more concerns

Please enable JavaScript play-rounded-fill



News, Politics September 4th, 2025

Signs of an election call in the near future are getting clearer, with parties making campaign promises, and the debate heating up over Churchill Falls.

The CEO of NL Hydro is defending the MOU after a member of an independent oversight committee went public with his resignation this week. That’s drawing new concerns from opposition MHA’s who backed the committee, and a coalition of critics calling themselves the “Group of 9.”

NTV’s Ben Cleary has more.