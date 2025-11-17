Mount Pearl collects over $10,000 and four tons of food for local food banks through fundraiser

News November 17th, 2025

The City of Mount Pearl will present a cheque to local food banks on behalf of the thousands of residents who participated in the second annual Haunting of Powers Pond event. The donation of $10,810 will be officially presented during the next public council meeting on Nov. 18. This Halloween-themed spooktacular, held from October 17 to 28, attracted crowds from across the Avalon Peninsula and showcased the community’s enduring spirit of generosity.

In total, the event collected four tons of food and raised $10,810 to support food security initiatives in the region. The funds will be evenly divided among three local food banks, each receiving just over $3,600 to help continue their vital work in the community:

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Peter’s Conference

Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Mary Queen of the World Conference

The Salvation Army

“The generosity shown through The Haunting of Powers Pond is inspiring. Raising nearly $11,000 and collecting four tons of food in just two weeks speaks volumes about Mount Pearl’s compassion,” said Mayor Dave Aker. “These contributions will make a real difference for families as we head into the holiday season.”