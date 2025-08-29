Mostly nice weather today with a few spotty showers

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather August 29th, 2025

The Avalon and most of central Newfoundland will see a chance of drizzle this morning before a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Along the south and west coast, a mix of sun and cloud is expected. Highs will range from 15 to 23.

Across the Big Land, it will start out nice for all areas. There is a chance of showers this afternoon for western and southern Labrador. It will remain mostly sunny in northern coastal areas. Temperatures today will range from 15 to 23.