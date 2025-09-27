Missing hunter safely located by Happy Valley-Goose Bay Search and Rescue

News September 27th, 2025

A man lost in a wooded area outside Happy Valley-Goose Bay overnight was safely rescued Thursday morning, thanks to a collaborative effort by police, ground search and rescue and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC).

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP received a report of a missing man whose truck had been located on a woods road near Grand Lake. Labrador District RCMP Police Dog Services was deployed to the area, and both Happy Valley-Goose Bay Ground Search and Rescue and the JRCC were engaged to take part in the search.

Early Thursday morning, the man was able to send a text to family indicating that he was lost, with information about the general area he was traveling in. He also shared that he had prepared and was equipped with food and water.

Searchers were able to locate the man safe around 9:00 a.m. Thursday, and transported him out of the wooded area to the road where Emergency Medical Services were waiting. He was transported to hospital as a precaution for a medical assessment and any necessary treatment.