Mid-afternoon collision sends two people to hospital

News April 19th, 2026

A collision in the west end of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon sent two people to hospital.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive. A crash involving two vehicles, causing extensive damage to both, meant eastbound traffic on Topsail Road was nearly completely blocked.

Two people, occupants of one of the vehicles involved, were both taken to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious. The driver, and lone occupant, of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Traffic was slowed significantly in the area as emergency crews worked, and until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a collision at the intersection of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive (Earl Noble / NTV News)