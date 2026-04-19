NEWS

News

Mid-afternoon collision sends two people to hospital

News

A collision in the west end of St. John’s on Sunday afternoon sent two people to hospital.

Shortly before 3:00 p.m. emergency crews responded to the intersection of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive. A crash involving two vehicles, causing extensive damage to both, meant eastbound traffic on Topsail Road was nearly completely blocked.

Two people, occupants of one of the vehicles involved, were both taken to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious. The driver, and lone occupant, of the second vehicle was uninjured.

Traffic was slowed significantly in the area as emergency crews worked, and until the scene could be cleared.

Video from the scene of a collision at the intersection of Topsail Road and Columbus Drive (Earl Noble / NTV News)

Related Articles

President Trump says Tuesday’s deadline is final
Read more
Serious collision closes TCH for several hours Saturday night
Read more
Tip from public helps police nab impaired driver
Read more
Rain and warm warmer temperatures for eastern portion of province; snow continues in Labrador
Read more
Stranded passengers headline sparks outrage, and pride in Newfoundland and Labrador
Read more
Regiment Eliminate Eagles in Game Six and Move on to Second Round of Playoffs
Read more
Back to top