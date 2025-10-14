NEWS

Michael King wins first seat in 2025 provincial general election

It’s early but NTV’s Decision Desk has elected Michael King in Burgeo-La Poile.

Former executive assistant to Andrew Parsons, he has been campaigning since June, and this win keeps the district Liberal red.

With over a decade of experience in politics and government, he has served in key roles, including Constituency Assistant, Executive Director of the Liberal Party, Special Advisor to the Premier, and Executive Assistant to Minister Andrew Parsons. Growing up in a small town, he saw first-hand the challenges facing rural communities and is determined to be a strong voice on their behalf.

NTV will have more details, and final results, as they become available.

