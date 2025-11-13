NEWS

Mercer scores again as Devils beat Blackhawks in overtime

Dawson Mercer is off to a great start this season.

The 24-year-old, in his fifth year with the New Jersey Devils, has 16 points in 17 games this season, scroing his ninth goal of the season in a 4-3 win last night over the Chicago Blackhawks.

The talented two-way forward is currently second in team scoring, four points behind star Jack Hughes.

Mercer has been one of the Devils’ most reliable forwards since joining the club back in 2021. He’s played in 345 straight NHL games, a franchise record, and has recorded 183 points during that span.

Meanwhile, in Montreal, St. John’s native Alex Newhook is also enjoying a big season with 12 points in 16 games.

