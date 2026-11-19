News November 19th, 2026

For the fourth consecutive year, graduates of Memorial University’s Bachelor of Science in Nursing (Collaborative) Program have achieved the highest overall first-time pass rate in Canada on the national licensing exam for registered nurses.

In 2025, 226 of 245 first-time candidates educated in the province passed the National Council Licensure Examination for Registered Nurses (NCLEX-RN) — a rate of 92.2 per cent, compared with 86.1 per cent among Canadian jurisdictions using the exam.

The NCLEX-RN assesses the knowledge and clinical judgment new graduates need to make safe decisions about patient care.

Passing the exam is one of the requirements for registration as a registered nurse with the N.L. College of Nurses, making it a key marker of the move from nursing student to practising nurse.

The collaborative program brings together Memorial’s Faculty of Nursing, the Centre for Nursing Studies and the Western Regional School of Nursing.

It combines shared academic standards with clinical learning opportunities in a range of health-care settings.

Students follow the same curriculum and earn a Memorial degree at six sites throughout the province: two in St. John’s, plus Corner Brook, Gander, Grand Falls-Windsor and Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

Dr. April Pike, dean of Memorial’s Faculty of Nursing and chair of the collaborative program’s administrative council, says the success belongs to students, faculty, staff and clinical partners at all three schools who prepare the students.

“We shape nursing education with students, not simply for them,” said Dr. Pike. “We hold them to high standards and make sure they feel supported along the way, because the people of this province deserve nurses who are ready from their first day.”