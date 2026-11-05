Vehicle taken on driver who was caught stunting

News, Traffic November 5th, 2026

A 41-year-old man is without his vehicle and driver’s licence after he was caught stunting by an RCMP officer on patrol Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. on November 4, RCMP Traffic Services East was conducting proactive patrols on the Veterans Memorial Highway when they observed a vehicle doing donuts on the Hodgewater Line exit ramp toward Makinsons.

The vehicle was immediately stopped by police, and the driver was issued a summary offence ticket for stunting. The man’s vehicle was seized roadside and impounded, and his driver’s licence was suspended.

Stunting can be qualified as performing risky behaviors while operating a motor vehicle, such as driving at high speeds, racing other vehicles, doing burnouts, doughnuts, wheelies or any other intentionally dangerous driving.

In Newfoundland and Labrador, stunting can lead to serious charges under the Highway Traffic Act and the Criminal Code, including license suspensions, vehicle impoundments, fines and jail time.