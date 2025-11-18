NEWS

Members-elect for Lewisporte-Twillingate and Placentia West-Bellevue to be sworn in today

Jeff Dwyer, the incumbent PC member-elect for Placentia West-Bellevue, and Mark Butt the PC member-elect for Lewisporte-Twillingate, will be sworn in at a ceremony today at 10:00 a.m. in the House of Assembly Chamber. The pair had been in court this past week, after the Liberal Party requested a judicial recount in each of their districts. On election night in October, Jeff Dwyer won by 64 votes, and Mark Butt won by 18.

Late last week the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador ordered a recount in the district of Topsail-Paradise, but the two other liberal applications for judicial recounts were denied. The recount in the district of Topsail-Paradise will begin on Tuesday.

