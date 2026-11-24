Local News, News November 23rd, 2026

A fire that was contained to a mattress has caused moderate damage to a St. John’s home and displaced its two occupants.

Shortly before 8:00 p.m. on Monday evening firefighters were called to the home, on Eagle Court in the west end of St. John’s. Upon arrival, crews were met with significant smoke coming from the home. Jeff Hatcher, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, stated the fire was contained to a mattress, which had been partially doused in the bathtub by the homeowner. While fire damage was limited, the home filled with smoke. Both occupants of the home were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Personnel with NL Housing were on the scene to being surveying damage to the home, from which the two residents have been displaced.

Video from the scene of a fire on Eagle Court in St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)