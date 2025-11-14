Justice

Mary’s Harbour RCMP issues another suspension for excessive speeding on Route 510

Justice, News

A 36-year-old man was ticketed by Mary’s Harbour RCMP for excessive speeding Thursday, after an officer observed the vehicle going 57km/hr over the posted speed limit. It was the latest in a series of suspensions related to excessive speed on Route 510 ­— at least four other drivers have lost their licences over the past month for traveling 50 km/hr or more over the limit. 

On Nov. 13, at 12:00 p.m, police observed a vehicle traveling 137km/hr along Route 510, between the communities of Lodge Bay and Chateau Pond. The posted speed limit in the area is 80 km/hr.

A traffic stop was conducted, and the driver — a 36-year-old man— was ticketed for excessive speeding. He was also issued a seven-day license suspension under the Highway Traffic Act.

