Manslaughter trial scheduled to begin today

Justice, News November 17th, 2025

The trial for man accused of killing an elderly man three years ago is scheduled to get underway today at Supreme Court in St. John’s. Desmond Downey faces a charge of manslaughter in connection with the death of a 71-year-old man on March 3, 2022.

Police had been called to a report of a sudden death that day in the east end of St. John’s. The investigation determined the victim had been involved in an altercation earlier that day in the area of Wishingwell Road.

Downey is not in custody, having been released on conditions. He’s chosen to be tried by judge and jury.