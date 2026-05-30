Man drinking alcohol in hospital waiting room charged with causing a disturbance

News May 30th, 2026

RNC officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s around 1:00 a.m. this morning.

Upon police arrival, officers spoke to security at the hospital who identified a male that had been consuming alcohol in the waiting room, and said to be causing a disturbance.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested a 56-year-old man and charged him with causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

He was held to appear in court today.