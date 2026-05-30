NEWS

News

Man drinking alcohol in hospital waiting room charged with causing a disturbance

News

RNC officers responded to a report of a disturbance at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John’s around 1:00 a.m. this morning.

Upon police arrival, officers spoke to security at the hospital who identified a male that had been consuming alcohol in the waiting room, and said to be causing a disturbance.

As a result of their investigation, police arrested a 56-year-old man and charged him with causing a disturbance and breach of probation.

He was held to appear in court today.

Related Articles

John Hutton, remembered as N.L. ‘rock and roll royalty’, passes away
Read more
St. John's
Weather forecast: Sunday, May 17
Read more
RNC
Man charged with assault in C.B.S.
Read more
Man with $8,000 in fines ticketed for driving while suspended, vehicle impounded
Read more
Another big country star, Keith Urban to headline the Churchill Park Music Festival on July 24
Read more
Fuel prices see minor drop overnight
Read more
Back to top