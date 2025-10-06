Man charged following hit-and-run

News October 6th, 2025

The RNC has charged a man following a hit-and-run involving a motorcycle in the town of Portugal Cove-St. Philip’s.

Police responded to Portugal Cove Road on Saturday just before 2 p.m. The male driver of a motorcycle was sent to hospital with serious injuries but has since been released.

The subject vehicle, a pick-up truck, was located in St. John’s Sunday around 10 a.m.

A 67-year-old male was arrested for failing to remain at the scene of an accident. He was released to appear in court at a later date.