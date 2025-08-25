Man charged by Sheshatshiu RCMP after multiple fires in community

News August 25th, 2025

Criminal charges have been laid by RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador against 24-year-old Scott Rich of Sheshatshiu in relation to multiple fires set in the community of Sheshatshiu on Aug. 22. The fires damaged five structures and six vehicles.

Scott Rich was taken into police custody on Friday and is set to appear in court today. Upon further investigation, Rich is being charged with an additional eight offences related to another fire in the location McKenzie Drive. These charges include:

Arson: disregard for human life

Arson: damage to property

Assault with a weapon – Five counts

Mischief over $5,000

The investigation is ongoing.