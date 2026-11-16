Man arrested for damaging police vehicles

News November 16th, 2026

As a result of an ongoing criminal investigation into a series of deliberate attempts to damage police and private property in the Clarenville-Bonavista district, the RCMP East District General Investigation Section arrested a male suspect on Friday, November 13.

In late October, RCMP launched an investigation into a string of apparent deliberate acts of mischief and vandalism directly related to the Bonavista RCMP detachment on Confederation Drive.

On Sunday, October 25, officers discovered sharp objects believed to have been deliberately placed at the entrance and exit of the RCMP detachment parking lot. The objects were positioned in a manner that could cause damage to vehicle tires, potentially affecting police vehicles and privately owned vehicles belonging to employees.

In the following days, officers made similar discoveries on as many as three more occasions. As a result, at least one police emergency vehicle sustained tire damages due to the malicious acts.

Police identified a suspect and arrested 57-year-old Frederick Anstey of Catalina on Friday.

He faces three charges under the Criminal Code including:

Mischief under $5,000 – interfering with the lawful use or enjoyment of property – two counts,

Mischief under $5,000 – causing damage to property.

Anstey was later released on strict conditions to appear in Clarenville Provincial Court on January 14, 2027.

The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are possible.