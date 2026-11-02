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Glovertown RCMP investigating convenience store break and enter, asking for public’s assistance

Justice, News

Glovertown RCMP is investigating an early morning break, enter and theft at a convenience store in Gambo last week. Two suspects were captured by surveillance cameras, and police are asking anyone who can help to identify them to contact the detachment.

On Oct. 26, police responded to a report of a break, enter and theft at South End Gas and Convenience on J.R. Smallwood Boulevard. Just before 5:00 a.m., two suspects wearing masks, coveralls and gloves were captured by surveillance cameras using tools to break into the store, damaging an automatic teller machine (ATM) inside, and leaving with tobacco and liquor products.

Glovertown RCMP is releasing a portion of the surveillance footage, which shows the actions and movements of the two suspects while inside the store.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Unit has been engaged, and the investigation is ongoing.

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