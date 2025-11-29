Major’s Path blood collection moving to Ambulatory Health Hub

Health, News November 29th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is advising patients and clients that blood collection services at the Major’s Path Clinic will move to the new ambulatory health hub at Unity Health Centre located at 28 Stavanger Drive (the former Costco building). Starting on Dec. 16, individuals with appointments for bloodwork should proceed to the Unity Health centre between7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday.

Clients may continue to book blood collection appointments at the ambulatory health hub online at https://nlhealthservices.ca/servicelisting/blood-collection/ or they can call 709-777-6933 or 1-833-409-2734, between 7:00 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Any appointments previously booked for Major’s Path for Dec. 16, or after will be automatically transferred to the ambulatory health hub. Clients will be advised of the change in location in their reminder notifications.