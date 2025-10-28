Lunch hour crash closes portion of busy Mount Pearl thoroughfare

News October 28th, 2025

A crash over the lunch hour has closed a portion of a busy Mount Pearl road.

Shortly before noon emergency crews were called to Park Avenue, in the area of Worrall Crescent and Rosedale Place. The driver of a westbound car had struck a parked SUV. The impact caused their vehicle to flip onto its roof in the middle of the road.

With assistance, the driver of the car was able to walk to a waiting ambulance, where they were assessed by paramedics before being taken to hospital. Their injuries were not believed to be serious.

Park Avenue in the area has been closed as a result of the crash.