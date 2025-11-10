Local hockey stars win world under-17 title and national under-18 women’s silver medal

News, Sports November 10th, 2025

World champions.

Ben Veitch, of St. John’s, and Quinn Norman, of Conception Bay South, helped Canada Red win the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge, defeating Canada White 6-3 in the final Saturday in Nova Scotia.

The 16-year-old Veitch scored late for Canada Red, which went undefeated in the event. Both Veitch, 16, and Norman, 16, play for the QMJHL’s Newfoundland Regiment, and were the club’s top drafts picks last summer. Now, they return to the club as world champs.

“What an amazing feeling to win this tournament so close to home,” said Veitch. “This group of guys has gelled so well over the last two weeks and I’m so grateful to be a part of this. What an amazing feeling… my first time playing for my country and to finish it in front of a sold-out barn, family and friends is something I’ve always dreamt of and it’s even better than I could have imagined.”

Meanwhile, four players from this province also won a national silver medal over the weekend. Team Atlantic – which featured local players Sophie Urquart, Marissa Dawson and Katie Hurley – had a brilliant run at the national under-18 women’s tournament, falling 3-1 to Quebec in the final.

It’s the best-ever finish for Team Atlantic, which also featured goaltending coach Kelsey Shute, of Harbour Grace.