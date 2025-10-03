Linda Chaisson elected new mayor of Corner Brook as municipalities across the province count votes

Local News, News, Politics October 2nd, 2025

Linda Chaisson was elected the new mayor of Corner Brook as municipalities across the province count the votes for the council elections Thursday night.

Chaisson earned 3,498 votes, defeating Pamela Gill with 1,062 votes. Chaisson succeeds former mayor Jim Parsons, who is running in the provincial election.

Mount Pearl

In Mount Pearl, Mayor Dave Aker was re-elected by acclamation, but the city’s six councillor positions went to a vote with 11 candidates in the running.

Elected to council are Bill Antle, Isabelle Fry, Nicole Kieley, Chelsea Lane, Jim Locke and Mark Rice.

Conception Bay South

In C.B.S., Mayor Darrin Bent was also re-elected by acclamation, but votes were held for the town’s councillor positions. Elected were:

Councillor-at-Large

Joshua Barrett

Christine Butler

Warrick Cluney

Rex Hillier

Ward Councillor

Shelley Moores (Ward 1)

Andrea Gosse (Ward 2)

Gerard Tilley (Ward 3)

Melissa Hardy (Ward 4) Acclaimed

Grand Falls-Windsor

Mayor:

Mike BROWNE (Acclaimed)

The result of the Council race is as follows:

Rod (Blackie) BENNETT 2301 Amy COADY 2011 Holly DWYER 1707 Shawn FEENER 1781 Gerry GARDNER 1420 Larry HENNESSEY 666 David HILLIER 942 Bob (Flipper) HISCOCK 2146 Jeff HOLLETT 1747 Venus HOLLETT 2083 David (Davey) JANES 1814