Linda Chaisson elected new mayor of Corner Brook as municipalities across the province count votes

Linda Chaisson was elected the new mayor of Corner Brook as municipalities across the province count the votes for the council elections Thursday night.

Chaisson earned 3,498 votes, defeating Pamela Gill with 1,062 votes. Chaisson succeeds former mayor Jim Parsons, who is running in the provincial election.

Mount Pearl

In Mount Pearl, Mayor Dave Aker was re-elected by acclamation, but the city’s six councillor positions went to a vote with 11 candidates in the running.

Elected to council are Bill Antle, Isabelle Fry, Nicole Kieley, Chelsea Lane, Jim Locke and Mark Rice.

Conception Bay South

In C.B.S., Mayor Darrin Bent was also re-elected by acclamation, but votes were held for the town’s councillor positions. Elected were:

Councillor-at-Large

✅ Joshua Barrett

✅ Christine Butler

✅ Warrick Cluney

✅ Rex Hillier

Ward Councillor

✅ Shelley Moores (Ward 1)

✅ Andrea Gosse (Ward 2)

✅ Gerard Tilley (Ward 3)

✅ Melissa Hardy (Ward 4) Acclaimed

Grand Falls-Windsor

Mayor:

Mike BROWNE (Acclaimed)

The result of the Council race is as follows:

Rod (Blackie) BENNETT2301
Amy COADY2011
Holly DWYER1707
Shawn FEENER1781
Gerry GARDNER1420
Larry HENNESSEY666
David HILLIER942
Bob (Flipper) HISCOCK2146
Jeff HOLLETT1747
Venus HOLLETT2083
David (Davey) JANES1814

