Linda Chaisson elected new mayor of Corner Brook as municipalities across the province count votes
Linda Chaisson was elected the new mayor of Corner Brook as municipalities across the province count the votes for the council elections Thursday night.
Chaisson earned 3,498 votes, defeating Pamela Gill with 1,062 votes. Chaisson succeeds former mayor Jim Parsons, who is running in the provincial election.
Mount Pearl
In Mount Pearl, Mayor Dave Aker was re-elected by acclamation, but the city’s six councillor positions went to a vote with 11 candidates in the running.
Elected to council are Bill Antle, Isabelle Fry, Nicole Kieley, Chelsea Lane, Jim Locke and Mark Rice.
Conception Bay South
In C.B.S., Mayor Darrin Bent was also re-elected by acclamation, but votes were held for the town’s councillor positions. Elected were:
Councillor-at-Large
Joshua Barrett
Christine Butler
Warrick Cluney
Rex Hillier
Ward Councillor
Shelley Moores (Ward 1)
Andrea Gosse (Ward 2)
Gerard Tilley (Ward 3)
Melissa Hardy (Ward 4) Acclaimed
Grand Falls-Windsor
Mayor:
Mike BROWNE (Acclaimed)
The result of the Council race is as follows:
|Rod (Blackie) BENNETT
|2301
|Amy COADY
|2011
|Holly DWYER
|1707
|Shawn FEENER
|1781
|Gerry GARDNER
|1420
|Larry HENNESSEY
|666
|David HILLIER
|942
|Bob (Flipper) HISCOCK
|2146
|Jeff HOLLETT
|1747
|Venus HOLLETT
|2083
|David (Davey) JANES
|1814