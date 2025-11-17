NEWS

Labour Federation opens 85th Constitutional Convention amid rising worker concerns

The Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour is hosting its 85th annual Constitutional Convention this week in the capital city. It’s an opportunity for workers to have their voices heard on the issues they want to see addressed.

It’s a critical time for workers in Newfoundland and Labrador, says the president of the province’s Federation of Labour.

About 300 workers are taking part in the convention in downtown St. John’s, with discussions ranging from expectations for the newly elected provincial government to concerns about potential cuts to the public sector.

The event is also focused on setting priorities and charting a path forward for the labour movement in the weeks and months ahead. Delegates also heard new data from Statistics Canada showing Newfoundland and Labrador has the widest wage inequality in Atlantic Canada.

The convention continues tomorrow in St. John’s, where economist Jim Stanford, Director of the Centre for Future Work, will address attendees.

