Keyin College and Global Partners join forces with NL Health Services

News November 29th, 2025

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Keyin College is teaming up with global leaders Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) and Vantiq in a new partnership with Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services (NLHS). The group has been officially pre-qualified as an Innovation Partner under NLHS’s 2025–2026 Innovation Strategy, opening the door to new digital health training, and technology initiatives that will strengthen healthcare delivery across the province.

This collaboration will combine local leadership with global expertise to help NLHS improve patient care, modernize systems, and build a future-ready healthcare workforce. Together, the partners will co-design solutions that advance the goals of the Health Accord NL and support the province’s long-term vision for a more sustainable, innovative health system.

“This is a proud moment for Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Craig Tucker, Co-Owner of Keyin College. “By combining our deep local roots with the global expertise of Huron and Vantiq, we’re equipping our healthcare workforce with the skills and technology they need to thrive in a digital-first future.”

As lead partner, Keyin College brings 45 years of educational leadership and a province-wide campus network that mirrors NLHS’s reach. Its agile micro-credential programs will support rapid workforce development for major digital health projects, including the implementation of Epic, the province’s new electronic health record system.

Huron Consulting Group contributes more than 130 Epic-certified consultants and experience from over 500 successful projects across North America, ensuring world-class implementation tailored to local needs. Vantiq adds powerful, real-time AI technology that transforms live data into agentic automation actionable insights — powering innovations like smarter emergency room coordination, predictive patient flow, and intelligent resource management.

Working closely with NLHS’s Healthcare Innovation Team (HIT) and Healthcare Innovation Acceleration Centre (HIAC), the partnership will deliver localized Epic training, develop AI-powered pilot projects, support value-based procurement, and build a strong culture of innovation among healthcare leaders and staff.