Israel intercepts flotilla, three Newfoundlanders believed to be detained

News October 8th, 2025

The Israeli military has reportedly intercepted and boarded several boats sailing towards Gaza, including The Conscience with three women from this province onboard.

Nikita Stapleton, a teacher from Portugal Cove St. Phillips, Sadie Mees, a graduate student at Memorial University and Devoney Ellis, a local activist and MUN alumna set sail on The Conscience last week.

Activists and members with Palestine Action YYT rallied in front of MP Joanne Thompson’s office on Wednesday morning.

They are calling on all government and residents to demand the immediate release of all crew members.