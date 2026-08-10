Incredible start as first medals handed out at the Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games

News, Sports August 10th, 2026

The excitement continues in Corner Brook, where the 2026 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games are officially underway. The first medals have already been handed out. and athletes from across the province are wasting no time making their mark.

Elly Stafford of Team Avalon has the distinction of winning the first gold medal of the Games, taking top spot in the women’s 100-metre freestyle.

And that’s just the beginning of what promises to be an action-packed week of competition.

After months of training, preparation and anticipation, athletes from across Newfoundland and Labrador have arrived in Corner Brook – ready to compete for their teams, their communities, and their province.

And the first medals are already on the board. Stafford has made Games history, capturing the first gold medal of the 2026 Newfoundland and Labrador Summer Games.

Stafford touched the wall first in the women’s 100-metre freestyle, earning the first gold of what organizers hope will be a week filled with memorable performances.

Swimming is just one of seven of the Games’ 10 sports already underway. Sunday brought the first rounds of competition in golf, ball hockey, soccer, beach volleyball, softball and baseball, and the action continues today.

And with athletes battling for every point, every goal and every run, the competition is already heating up.

But these Games are about much more than the results on the scoreboard.

They bring together young athletes from every corner of Newfoundland and Labrador, creating new rivalries, new friendships and memories that can last a lifetime.

The Games officially opened Saturday night with a celebration that brought the province’s athletes together under one banner.

And for many competitors, this is more than just another tournament.

It’s an opportunity to test themselves against the best young athletes in the province – and potentially take the next step toward representing Newfoundland and Labrador on an even bigger stage. Many Summer Games athletes go on to compete for the province at the Canada Summer Games, held every four years.

For now, though, the focus is in Corner Brook. Several days of competition lies ahead – with athletes from across the province chasing gold, representing their hometowns, and showing just how bright the future of Newfoundland and Labrador sport really is.

NTV’s Becky Daley is covering the Games and will have more this evening.