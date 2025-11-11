Impaired driver arrested after failing to stop at police checkpoint near Corner Brook

Justice, News November 11th, 2025

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary’s (RNC) new Traffic Services Unit conducted a traffic safety checkpoint in the Corner Brook region this past weekend, resulting in the arrest of an impaired driver.

Shortly after 6:15 p.m. on Saturday, November 8, a vehicle approached the checkpoint on Route 450, near Cook’s Brook on the South Shore, and failed to stop. The vehicle narrowly missed two RNC officers before coming to a halt. Officers approached the 63-year-old driver, who showed signs of impairment. The driver failed a roadside screening test and was transported to RNC headquarters for further testing.

As a result, the individual has been charged with impaired driving and released to appear in court at a later date. The driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle was seized.

The RNC continues to remind the public to report impaired or unsafe driving directly to police by calling 911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.