Hunters airlifted to safety after distress call from Crooked River

News September 26th, 2025

Two hunters who found themselves stranded while boating along the Crooked River were safely rescued Thursday evening, thanks to a coordinated effort by police, Ground Search and Rescue, Fire and Emergency Services, RCMP Air Services and Canadian Helicopters.

At approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 25, police responded a report of two hunters in distress and in need of immediate assistance. The men had been boating on Grand Lake and were travelling up Crooked River when their vessel was hit by heavy waves and began to take on water.

The two hunters managed to climb onto a large rock in the middle of the river’s rapids, and used a satellite communication device to request emergency assistance.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP engaged Fire and Emergency Services and Happy Valley-Goose Bay Ground Search and Rescue (GSAR) to assist. An RCMP aircraft was engaged to identify their exact location and Canadian Helicopters was able to locate and safely reach the men.

Both men were rescued without incident or injury. No medical treatment was required.