Holyrood RCMP charge driver with flight from police, drugs seized

Justice, News December 1st, 2025

Holyrood RCMP arrested a 40-year-old Colliers man in Holyrood early Saturday morning after he fled from an officer attempting a traffic stop. He now faces a criminal charge of flight from police, and multiple tickets under the Highway Traffic Act and Liquor Control Act.

At approximately 1:00 a.m. on Nov. 29, an officer patrolling Route 60 in Holyrood attempted a traffic stop on a passenger car with multiple occupants, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

With assistance from additional officers, the vehicle was stopped north of Sir Albert Walsh Drive. The driver, a 40-year-old Colliers man and his three vehicle occupants were taken into police custody.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine, quantities of various pills and tablets and drug paraphernalia.

The driver faces criminal charges of flight from police. He was released from custody to appear in court at a future date. He was also issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving with a suspended or cancelled licence, operating without a valid insurance policy, and operating a vehicle without valid identification plates. A ticket for possession of open alcohol in a vehicle under the Liquor Control Act was also issued.

The man’s vehicle was seized and impounded.

The vehicle passengers were all released with out charge.

The investigation is continuing, which will include a lab analysis of the substances seized, and drug-related charges are also possible.