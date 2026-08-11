Holy Cross continues to dominate provincial circuits

News, Sports August 11th, 2026

Holy Cross continue their dominance on the provincial soccer scene, capturing both the Jubilee Trophy and Challenge Cup titles.

In the women’s final, Holy Cross Nutra Holdings took an early lead inside the opening five minutes against Feildians.Feildians, however, responded quickly to even the score. However, Holy Cross continued to press, and their persistence eventually paid off as they restored their lead with the game winner being scored by Connie Lewis.

Following that thrilling encounter, the men’s side saw Holy Cross Kirby Group take on a gritty Mount Pearl side. Holy Cross came out flying, scoring twice in the first eight minutes to establish an early advantage. The league’s best continued to control the match and finished the first half with a three goal lead.

MPSA refused to back down. They came out fighting in the second half and were rewarded in the 55th minute, pulling a goal back to make it 3-1 and giving themselves renewed belief.

Both sides continued to play competitive soccer, with MPSA battling hard and Holy Cross looking to see out the result. In the dying minutes, MPSA conceded a penalty, which Holy Cross converted. Just before the final whistle, HC found the back of the net once more sealing a 5-1 win.

A strong display from both Holy Cross sides sees them both head to nationals once again.