High winds claim roof in Quidi Vidi

Residents of a home in Quidi Vidi have been temporarily displaced after high winds removed significant material from their roof.

Firefighters with St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) were called to the home, on Quidi Vidi Village Road, early Tuesday evening after winds took most of the material from the roof. The torch-on roofing landed partially on a pickup truck, causing significant damage.

Firefighters remained on the scene for some time, assisting the residents. Winds at the time were gusting close to 100 kph.

High winds ripped the roofing material from a home in Quidi Vidi early Tuesday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

