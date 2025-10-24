Heavy rain expected for eastern Newfoundland

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather October 24th, 2025

Newfoundland

An area of low pressure will move across the Avalon Peninsula today, resulting in heavy rain for the Avalon and rain for the Burin Peninsula through to Clarenville and Gander. Over the southern Avalon, rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are possible. The metro area will see about 15 to 25 mm. There is also some lightning this morning over the Avalon, a threat that will linger throughout the day. Along the west coast, expect fair skies. Most of the Island will see fog this morning. Temperatures are forecasted to range from 12 to 16 degrees.

Labrador

It will be mostly cloudy across Labrador with a few sunny periods in the east. Western areas could see a few showers or flurries. Temperatures are expected to range from 3 to 12 degrees.