Harbour Grace RCMP arrest man, seize defective pickup truck following flight from police

News October 7th, 2025

Harbour Grace RCMP arrested a 19-year-old man in Victoria early Tuesday morning after he fled from an officer attempting a traffic stop. He now faces a criminal charge of flight from police, and multiple tickets under the Highway Traffic Act. His pickup truck was also seized and impounded by police.

At approximately 12:04 a.m. on Oct. 7, an officer patrolling near Ridge Road in Victoria observed a pickup truck with no truck bed and a defective headlight. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed.

The officer did not pursue in the interest of police and public safety.

Harbour Grace RCMP conducted patrols of the community, and the vehicle was located a short time later down a gravel road.

Officers located the driver, a 19-year-old Harbour Grace man. He was arrested and charged with flight from police.

He was also issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving without a licence, operating an unregistered vehicle, operating without a valid insurance policy, and operating a vehicle without valid identification plates. The man’s truck was seized and impounded.

He was released from custody to appear in court at a future date.