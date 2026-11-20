News November 20th, 2026

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay Santa Claus Parade will take place on Saturday, December 5, 2026, and it is time to register your float.

This year, there will be two segments for the 2026 Santa Claus Parade:

3:00 – 4:00 PM – Static Parade (Sensory Friendly – No Lights or Sirens) at CNA parking lot.

6:00 PM – Traditional Parade from QPMS Parking Lot on Green Street to College parking lot.

The deadline for Float Registration is Monday, November 30, 2026, at Noon.

Click here to download the Float Registration Form

We are requesting that participants fill out this registration form so we can better plan the pre-parade parking and determine which roads we need to close or block off.