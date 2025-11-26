Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP investigate series of break-ins, public assistance sought

Justice, News November 26th, 2025

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is investigating a series of commercial break and enters reported on Monday, Nov. 24. Police are seeking help from the public and encouraging anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or was the victim of a break and enter to come forward.

On Nov. 24 at approximately 10:07 a.m., police responded to a report of a commercial break and enter and vandalism inside the Northern Lights Limited store on Hamilton River Road. Staff arrived to find that a person or persons forced entry inside the building, and stole merchandise and a small amount of cash.

Later that afternoon, just after 12:30 p.m., police responded to another break and enter reported at the Knights of Columbus Hall located along Hamilton River Road. The suspect or suspects gained entry inside the building and cheques and a dozen medals were taken.

A short time later, at approximately 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a report of a commercial break and enter at a secure compound located along London Street. Investigators believe that a chain link fence was cut overnight to gain entry inside the compound. A set of four tires on rims were stolen from a vehicle parked inside the fenced area.

The RCMP Forensic Identification Services (FIS) is assisting with the ongoing criminal investigations.

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is asking anyone who may have witnessed any of these crimes to contact the local detachment at 709-896-3383.