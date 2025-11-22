Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP continues search for witnesses and information about October fires

News November 22nd, 2025

As the investigation into four overnight fires in Happy Valley-Goose Bay last month continues, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP and the Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) are urging any witness or anyone with information or surveillance footage to come forward.

Between 11:43 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24 and 8:04 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25, Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP, the Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay Fire Department and Provincial EMS Services responded to four structure fires in the community. Evidence gathered as part of the investigation suggests that these fires may be been intentionally set.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP asks any potential witnesses who have not contacted police to do so as soon as possible at (709) 896-3383.

In addition, anyone with information, or anyone with surveillance or dash camera footage in the area of the fires is asked to contact police. If you live or work in these neighbourhoods, or travelled through these areas in the hours before or after the fires were reported, you may have information or footage that can assist the investigation.

• Pallister Cresent, reported at 11:43 p.m., October 24

• Cabot Cresent, reported at 3:10 a.m., October 25

• Hamilton River Road, reported at 4:39 a.m., October 25

• Corte Real Road, reported at 8:04 a.m., October 25

Anyone with information or video surveillance that could be of assistance in the investigation of these fires is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP by calling (709) 896-3383.