Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP asking for assistance locating Boas Obed

News October 3rd, 2025

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 61-year-old Boas Obed.

He was last seen Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:00 p.m. outside the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. He is approximately 5’ 9” and 175lbs with dark hair and was wearing jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.

His family and police are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with any information about the current location of Boas Obed is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP as soon as possible at 709-896-3383.