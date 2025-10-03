Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP asking for assistance locating Boas Obed
Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 61-year-old Boas Obed.
He was last seen Thursday, Oct. 2 at 8:00 p.m. outside the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. He is approximately 5’ 9” and 175lbs with dark hair and was wearing jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap.
His family and police are concerned for his well-being.
Anyone with any information about the current location of Boas Obed is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP as soon as possible at 709-896-3383.