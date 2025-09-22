Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrest man after firearm-related incident

News September 22nd, 2025

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrested 44-year-old Justin Rumbolt in the early morning hours of Sept. 21, after responding to a report of an individual making threats with a firearm.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. Sunday, police were called about an incident adjacent to the dump access road. A gathering of people in the nearby sand pits reported an adult male making threats and claiming to have a firearm.

Officers with the Happy Valley-Goose Bay and Sheshatshiu RCMP detachments and Police Dog Services attended the scene, and identified the male with the assistance of those at the gathering. The suspect — 44-year-old Justin Rumbolt — was located nearby residence and taken into custody.

A search of Rumbolt’s residence uncovered six firearms, which were seized in the interest of public safety.

Rumbolt was remanded into custody and will appear in court today (Monday) to face charges of:

Uttering Threats,

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and

Using Imitation Firearm in Commission of an Offence.

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.