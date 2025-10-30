Happy Halloween? Prices spike with sugar highs

News October 30th, 2025

A new report from an Atlantic Canada think-tank says consumers are paying more for less when it comes to Halloween candy this year. The report, conducted by Dalhousie University’s ‘Agrifood Anylitics Lab’ blames “shrink-flation” and higher cocoa prices this year.

The study looked at roughly 5,000 price points from retailers flyers across Canada. It found the average household will spend $25-$45 on treats for Halloween compared to $22-$37 in 2024. If you feel like your mini chip bags have fewer chips in them, you might not be wrong. Gummies and soft drink prices have also gone up this year. The biggest spike is with the cost of mini chocolate bars. Those increased by 15 per cent from last year.

The report cited cocoa price shock, packaging and freight inflation as possible causes.