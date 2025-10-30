NEWS

News

Happy Halloween? Prices spike with sugar highs

News

A new report from an Atlantic Canada think-tank says consumers are paying more for less when it comes to Halloween candy this year. The report, conducted by Dalhousie University’s ‘Agrifood Anylitics Lab’ blames “shrink-flation” and higher cocoa prices this year.

The study looked at roughly 5,000 price points from retailers flyers across Canada. It found the average household will spend $25-$45 on treats for Halloween compared to $22-$37 in 2024. If you feel like your mini chip bags have fewer chips in them, you might not be wrong. Gummies and soft drink prices have also gone up this year. The biggest spike is with the cost of mini chocolate bars. Those increased by 15 per cent from last year.

The report cited cocoa price shock, packaging and freight inflation as possible causes.

Related Articles

Investigation into Mushuau Innu First Nation Band Council Office fire continues, Natuashish RCMP seeking public’s assistance
Read more
Police investigating break and enters to grocery store, seeking public assistance
Read more
RCMP investigating break, enter and theft from liquor store, public assistance sought
Read more
RCMP investigates break, enter and mischief to Mealy Mountain Collegiate
Read more
Police public assistance to identify person involved in theft from North Atlantic
Read more
Rotating strikes continue following Canada Post strike
Read more
Back to top