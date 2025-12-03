Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP respond to crash, arrests impaired driver

News December 3rd, 2025

A 25-year-old driver was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP early Saturday morning following a single-vehicle collision in Peterview.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 29, Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP responded to a report of a collision on Main Street in Peterview. The driver, a 25-year-old Grand Falls-Windsor woman, was assessed at the scene by emergency paramedics with NL Health Services.

She showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP for impaired operation and provided with a breath demand. She was transported to the detachment, where she provided breath samples that were two and a half times the legal limit.

The woman’s license was suspended and her vehicle seized and impounded. She was released from custody and will appear in court at a future date to answer to criminal charges of operation of a motor vehicle while impaired and operation of a motor vehicle while over 80 mg% of alcohol.