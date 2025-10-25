NEWS

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP investigates theft and fraud, public assistance sought

Police are investigating the theft and fraudulent use of a credit card from a personal vehicle in the area of Peronne Road yesterday.

On Oct. 20, police received a report of an individual who had their wallet stolen from their vehicle while it was parked at a residence on Peronne Road in Grand Falls-Windsor the night prior. The victim’s credit card was used multiple times at a nearby gas station in the early hours of Monday morning. 

The suspect appears to be a tall, thin male with a dark, chin-strap beard. He was wearing a black baseball hat, black American Eagle sweatshirt and black jeans.

Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP is asking anyone with information about this person’s identity to contact the detachment directly at 709-489-2121.

