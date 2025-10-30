Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP arrest pair after break-in, flight from police

News October 30th, 2025

After responding to a call about a break and enter, Grand Falls-Windsor and Bay D’Espoir RCMP arrested 26-year-old Jordan Hodder and wanted person 29-year-old Tyson Tulk Wednesday evening. The pair fled from officers, damaging two vehicles in the process. As a result, Hodder will face additional charges related to the flight from police and assault of a police officer.

At approximately 6:22 p.m. on Oct. 29, officers responding to a report of a break and enter in the Rocky Lake cabin area observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed, away from the scene, on Route 360. Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle did not comply and fled down a nearby dirt road. In the interest of public safety, police did not engage in a pursuit.

Additional officers, including RCMP Police Dog Services, arrived in the area to assist. While searching the rural roadway, officers located the suspect vehicle and blocked road access. In attempting to further flee, the driver caused damage to a marked police vehicle and an unmarked police K-9 unit before it was immobilized.

The two occupants of vehicle were taken into custody without further incident.

Twenty-six-year-old Jordan Hodder and 29-year-old Tyson Tulk each faces criminal charges of break and enter to a cottage or seasonal residence with intent to commit.

The driver, Hodder, faces additional charges under the Criminal Code including:

Flight from police,

Assault a police officer with a weapon,

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Twenty-nine-year-old Tyson Tulk was also wanted by Carmanville RCMP in connection to an unrelated break and enter.

Hodder and Tulk were held in custody overnight. Both men appeared in provincial court today (Thursday) and were released pending further court appearances.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.