Lockheed Martin Canada invests $11.7 million in Newfoundland and Labrador’s Avalon Holographics

Business, News September 14th, 2026

A St. John’s technology company is receiving a major boost from one of the world’s largest defence contractors. Lockheed Martin Canada is committing $11.7 million to Avalon Holographics, a Newfoundland and Labrador company developing cutting-edge holographic display technology for defence, industrial and medical applications.

The investment includes a new $5.6-million contract, building on an initial $6.1-million commitment made during the first phase of the partnership.

Avalon Holographics, based in St. John’s, has worked with Lockheed Martin since 2020. The partnership is helping advance what the company describes as true three-dimensional holographic displays – technology that allows users to view digital models in the real world without glasses or headsets.

The displays have potential applications in defence, including training, simulation, mission planning and situational awareness. The latest investment will support the development of tabletop prototypes and larger flat-panel lightfield displays, with much of the work taking place in St. John’s and Edmonton.

The company says the project will create and support highly skilled jobs in engineering, software and manufacturing, while strengthening Newfoundland and Labrador’s role in Canada’s growing defence technology sector.

“At Avalon, we’re committed to delivering world-class technologies for Canadian businesses and industry,” said Wally Haas, President and Founder, Avalon Holographics. “This investment has already enabled meaningful growth within our company, including significant workforce growth, and this next phase of partnership demonstrates Lockheed Martin Canada’s continued confidence in our work. We look forward to seeing where this collaboration will take us in the future.”

Lockheed Martin says the investment is part of its economic commitments under Canada’s Industrial and Technological Benefits policy.