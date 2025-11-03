Gander RCMP arrests two unruly passengers of trans-island passenger coach, drugs seized

News November 3rd, 2025

A 32-year-old man and a 39-year-old man were arrested by the RCMP in Gander on Saturday for mischief, after police responded to a report of a disturbance on a coach bus. The duo was subsequently found in possession of cocaine, cannabis and other paraphernalia associated with trafficking in illicit drugs.

Just before 5:00 p.m. on Nov. 1, Gander RCMP responded to a report of two unruly passengers aboard a trans-island commercial passenger bus that had arrived at the Gander International Airport.

The two men had boarded the bus in the Stephenville area, and it was reported that they were harassing and attempting to sell illicit drugs to other passengers, causing a disturbance.

Gander RCMP arrested 32-year-old Tyler James Bennett of Cow Head, and a 39-year-old Stephenville man inside the Gander International Airport. A search of the pair resulted in the seizure of:

A quantity of various forms of cocaine,

A quantity of suspected cannabis,

Cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking activities.

Bennet is facing three charges: possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine, mischief and possession of property obtained by crime. He was held in custody to appear in provincial court.

The 39-year-old man was held in police custody and released without charge when sober.