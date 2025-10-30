UPDATE: Incident on Brochen Street in Gander has ended, police say

News October 30th, 2025

UPDATE:

Gander RCMP confirm the police incident in the area of Brochen Street has now ended and emergency crews have left the area. RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience and understanding.

Original Story:

Gander RCMP advises the public of an increased police presence in the area of Brochen Street as part of an ongoing investigation. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area, while officers and other first responders conduct their work.

The is no current risk to public safety.