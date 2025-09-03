Forecast for the first day of school

News, NTV Weather Update, Weather September 3rd, 2025

A mix of sun and cloud is expected across Newfoundland today. Most areas will see fog this morning, which will dissipate as the day progresses. Temperatures will range from 16 to 26, with the warmest weather expected in central regions.

Nain to Hopedale will see showers today. Some fog is expected for areas along the coast, and a mix of sun and cloud elsewhere. Highs in southern areas will range from 22 to 25. Area’s north of Postville will likely only reach the single digits.