Fogo Island RCMP investigates break and enter at local waste management facility

Justice, News April 17th, 2026

Following a report of a suspicious activity at a local waste management site, two people were arrested by Fogo Island RCMP on Wednesday night. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on April 15, police received a report of suspicious activity at the waste transfer station on Stag Harbour Road. Two individuals were observed on the commercial property after hours and refused to leave when asked by a property representative.

Police were provided with photographs of the pair and the vehicle involved.

A Fogo Island RCMP officer on patrol later located the described vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The vehicle contained two occupants, an adult and a youth, who matched the description provided of the two suspects.

The vehicle contained suspected stolen property. It has been seized and impounded by police.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, was released from police custody on police-imposed conditions and is expected to appear in provincial court at a future date on charges of:

Theft under $5,000,

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000,

Possession of break-in instruments.

After further investigation, the youth was released from police custody without charge.

The investigation continues, and further charges are possible. Anyone with any additional information about this crime is asked to contact the Fogo Island RCMP detachment at 709-266-2251.